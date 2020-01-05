Udupi 2nd in state in increasing forest cover

Udupi district stands second in generating forest cover in the past two years in Karnataka, according to the new India State of Forest report.

Kamala, DCF (Kundapur division), said that the measures taken up by the Forest Department in conserving the existent forest cover and also to nurture the 42 saplings planted have helped in increasing the cover in the district.

The state government’s programmes – including ‘Hasiru Karnataka’, ‘Vanamahotsava’, ‘Maguvigondu Mara’, ‘Shalegondu Vana’, ‘Srichandanavana’ and ‘Krishi Aranya Protsaha Yojane’ – have been implemented effectively in the district.

“If a tree is felled for development projects like road widening and other works, then at least 10 saplings are planted. Under the Krishi Aranya Protsaha Yojane, jackfruit, ‘hebbalasu’, teak and rosewood saplings were distributed, which also helped increase the forest cover,” said Kamala.

“Under the scheme, incentive will be given to farmers who ensured the survival of the plants distributed to them. Based on the number of surviving plants, the Forest department will offer Rs 30 as incentive for each plant for the first two years. Similarly, if the same plants survive for the third year, then each plant will fetch the farmers Rs 40 as incentive. The beneficiary farmers have nurtured the saplings,” the DCF explained.

“The Forest department is also motivating people to plant saplings beside roads, on school campuses and on vacant land. There are eight ranges in the district. Each range has a nursery, where local fruit-bearing and endemic saplings are raised,” she added.

The department in Udupi is planning to take up afforestation in 1,604 hectare land in 2020. It is also mulling planting 11.87 lakh saplings and distributing 2.41 lakh saplings under the ‘Raising of Seedlings for Public Distribution’ and ‘Krishi Aranya Protsaha Yojane’. In addition, the department has a target to plant 84,300 saplings under the ‘Maguvigondu Mara’, ‘Shalegondu Vana’, ‘Srichandanavana Yojane’ and ‘Hasiru Karnataka’ programmes, said the officer.

Forest statistics

Reserve forest in Kundapur: 35,985 hectare

Saplings planted in 2019-20: 9.29 lakh

Roadside plantation: 41.73 km

Raising of ‘Seedlings for Public Distribution’ and ‘Krishi Aranya Protsaha Yojane’ in 2019-20: 1.96 lakh saplings distributed

‘Maguvigondu Mara’, ‘Shalegondu Vana’: 5,600 saplings

‘Srichandanavana Yojane’: 3,500 saplings

‘Hasiru Karnataka’: 71,500 saplings