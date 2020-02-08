Udupi: 3 suspected coronavirus patients recovering

Three suspected coronavirus patients, who are undergoing treatment at District Hospital in Udupi, are recovering, said District Health Officer Dr Sudheer Chandra Sooda.

Three people, including a child, have been quarantined at the hospital after they reported symptoms associated with novel coronavirus.

Two of the patients, a father and a child, from Mandarthi had travelled to China and had returned a fortnight ago. The child’s mother has not shown any symptoms. Another patient is from Mudrangady, near Kaup.

All three patients are responding to the treatment. It is unlikely that they are infected with Coronavirus. The samples have been sent to Bengaluru and the report is likely to be received within three days. The DHO appealed to the public not to heed to the rumours.

An isolated ward of 10 beds has been set up at District Hospital. Masks and other safety equipment have been provided to doctors and staff at the hospital.