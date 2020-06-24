Udupi all set to hold SSLC exams: DC

Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha said that the district administration is all set to hold SSLC exams from June 25 with utmost safety and secure atmosphere for the students.

Jagadeesha told reporters after visiting Olakadu Government School to inspect the preparations, that the examinations will be conducted at 51 centres in the district. Social distancing, sanitising and thermal scanning will be in place at all centres. The students will be wearing masks.

He said all 14,000 students will be thermal scanned and made to sit directly inside the centre as some government schools lack shelters to accommodate all students prior to the start of examinations.

He said no KSRTC buses will be hired for transporting students. But, 82 school buses had been hired. The administration will be spending Rs 4.60 lakh on diesel expenses alone.

Four students from the containment zone are accommodated at separate centres. He said that the public will not be allowed inside the buffer zone within 200 meters surrounding the centres.