Udupi BJP unit for Kota as minister in-charge of dist

Udupi BJP Unit President Mattar Ratnakar Hegde said the party would urge the government to make Kota Srinivas Poojary the district in-charge minister of the district.

“But BJP is equally satisfied with Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai as the district in-charge minister,” he said while addressing mediapersons at the party office on Friday.

The demand to make Kota district-in-charge minister does not imply that party is dissatisfied with the Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, he added.

He said doubts prevailed on whether the Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai would find time to visit the district and redress the grievances of the public.

He recalled that district in-charge ministers from outside the district had done justice to the job.

“If he (Bommai) does not visit the district at regular intervals, district BJP will mount pressure on government to make Kota Srinivas Poojary as the district-in-charge minister.”

Hegde strongly condemned the statements of Billava community leaders, who had accused the party of sidelining Kota.

He declared that the accusations were far from truth. The party high command had taken note of it and the future course of action would be decided by party leaders in the district core committee.

Hegde said though leaders were allowed to express dissatisfaction within the party in a proper platform but issuing open statements were not accepted.

He said politics should not be mixed with casteism and it is the chief minister’s prerogative to decide the appointments. He said that the Billava community leaders should be aware that their allegations might land Kota in trouble.

Seminar today

Elaborating on the seminar on abrogation of Article 370 organised by district BJP, Hegde said the seminar would be held at Hotel Country Inn in Manipal on Saturday.

The seminar will be inaugurated by Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers Sadananda Gowda. MLC Dr Tejaswini will deliver the keynote address.

Around 600 entry passes have been issued to the public, Hegde added.