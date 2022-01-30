Udupi CMC decides to set right anomalies over waste disposal

Udupi CMC general body meeting unanimously decided to set right irregularities in the effective management of solid waste.

CMC President Sumitra Nayak said the collection and disposal of waste have been posing many problems and an action plan to address the irregularities will be considered.

The CMC members raised their voices against the irregular collection of waste and the garbage found dumped on a stretch of Malpe.

The members also demanded that waste dumped on the streets should be cleared at the earliest.

Sumitra Nayak promised that waste collection in Malpe, Kasturbanagar and Indiranagar will be taken up by the CMC from February 1.

The members also alleged that CMC vehicles used to transport waste were being misused.

CMC Commissioner Uday Shetty directed drivers to park vehicles in the sheds built by CMC.

Member Ramesh Kanchan complained that the absence of streetlights in Ambalpadi junction was creating inconveniences for pedestrians.

He also demanded installing dividers on the national highway at important junctions.

Member Amritha Krishnamurthy said there were no streetlights in Kinnimulki junction.

Member Sundar Kalmadi said light poles installed at Ambagilu and Karavali junctions were yet to be illuminated.

Member Jayanti elaborated on problems created due to the ongoing Varahi irrigation project.