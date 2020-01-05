Udupi CMC will build 460 flats in Herga, says MLA

As many as 460 flats will be constructed by Udupi City Municipal Council with the financial support from Karnataka Slum Development Board in Herga.

Speaking to media, MLA Raghupathi Bhat said that the beneficiaries had already been identified and the flats would be completed by April, 2021.

The administration has earmarked 8.22 acres of land in Herga for the purpose. The list of beneficiaries was decided after proper verification and accordingly 460 beneficiaries were finalized, Bhat said.

The MLA said the Union government through Pradhan Mantri Awaz Yojana would contribute Rs 1.5 lakh to each beneficiary. The state government will give Rs 2 lakh each to the beneficiaries belonging to SC and ST communities while Rs 1.20 lakh will be given those belonging to general category, he added.

The beneficiaries belonging to the SC, ST communities will have to take a loan of Rs 2,58,695 and those belonging to general category will have to borrow Rs 3,08,695. They can repay the loan in 30 years time, he added.

Initial contribution

A beneficiary has to pay the initial contribution of Rs 60,000, if he/she belongs to SC, ST categories while a beneficiary belonging to general category will have to chip in Rs 90,000.

Udupi CMC will contribute Rs 74,299 to each beneficiary. The total cost of each flat is Rs 7,42,994. It will be a 350-sq ft flat and the beneficiaries should sign an agreement that they will not sell their flats for a said period of years, may be 15 years, the MLA added.

Bhat said a plan had been chalked out to build 150 flats in Sannakkibettu and another apartment with 70 houses in Subrahmanya Nagara and the housing minister is expected to approve it by January 8. The minister will be laying foundation stone for housing complex comprising 1 BHK flats in Herga on January 8.

First phase

As many as 1,200 poor people have been identified, including widows and senior citizens, to provide flats. In the first phase, 460 beneficiaries are considered, he said.