Udupi DC expresses displeasure over incomplete NH works

Udupi Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha expressed displeasure with the NHAI officials for failing to complete the work on fourlaning of National Highway 66 and 169 A.

Despite a decline in rainfall and with the arrival of labourers, the NHAI had failed to expedite the pending works.

Chairing a meeting on the progress of NH 66 and NH 169 A on Wednesday, he said that he has been receiving complaints on the delay in the completion of underpass near Moorukai and the bridge at Padubidri.

All the works should be completed at the earliest and the road must be opened for movement of people, he directed.

Officials from NHAI, responding to the deputy commissioner, said that the work on Kundapura Flyover will be completed by November end and the underpass at Moorukai by December end. The work on Padubidri bridge will be completed soon.

Warning boards should be installed at 32 'blackspots' (accident spots) identified on NH 66. The streetlights should be repaired. Dangerous potholes on the highway at Parkala should be filled up, said Jagadeesha.

The officials informed the members that Indrali railway bridge design was sent to IIT, Chennai, for validation. On receiving it from IIT, the design will be submitted to Konkan Railway for approval.

After getting approval, the work on composite steel bridge will be taken up. All the works on NH 169 A will be completed by April 2021, they assured.