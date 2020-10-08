Udupi DC issues Dos and Don’ts on organising religious events

Udupi Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha said that the Centre’s guidelines for Covid-19 will be strictly adhered to in all fairs or religious festivals being planned in the district in the coming weeks.

He told members at a meeting organised at his office that the increasing number of Covid-19 infections is posing a threat and thus it is the responsibility of the public to adhere to Covid-19 guidelines while organising private and public programmes.

He added that social distancing, thermal screening, mask and gloves will be made mandatory at religious places.

A distance of six feet should be maintained between two devotees. Organisers of religious events should seek the help of police to ensure that devotees participate in the event in a disciplined manner.

Officials including assistant commissioner and tahsildars should visit the religious places to inspect whether the rules are followed or not.

A meeting of shopkeepers and other vendors should be convened soon to ensure that Covid-19 rules are being followed.

If mass dining is already available for the devotees in the temple, they can continue with necessary precautionary measures, he said.

“The premises should be sanitised after the programme is held. The aged, children, ill people and pregnant women should avoid visiting events planned at religious places,” he added.