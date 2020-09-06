Udupi DC warns legal action against rumour mongers

DHNS
DHNS, Udupi,
  • Sep 06 2020, 23:08 ist
  • updated: Sep 06 2020, 23:20 ist
Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha chairs a meeting at his office in Manipal.

Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha warned that stringent action will be initiated against those who spread rumours on the Covid-19 situation in the district.

Speaking to reporters, he said that people should not pay heed to the rumours and join hands with the administration to combat the Covid infection.

Those who indulge in spreading rumours will be booked under the provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act.

Although the testing rate was good until recently, the unverified information on social media platforms has resulted in even the elderly symptomatic people deciding to avoid testing. As a result, the number of symptomatic people coming to the hospitals at the eleventh hour with complicated health conditions has increased.

The ICU beds are full and the need for ventilators has also increased in the last few days. If this situation continues, the need for ICU beds will increase.

Already, the available 82 ICU beds are filled. He said the primary contacts who decline the test will also be booked.

He called for early testing so that the number of emergency and critical cases will be reduced. 

He said the treatment under Ayushman card is also made available. The referral letter is required for treating the patients under Ayushman Bharat scheme in a private hospital.

