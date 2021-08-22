Udupi DC warns of conducting tests on those violating mask rules

Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha warned of conducting Covid-19 tests on those violating Covid-19 guidelines and moving freely without wearing masks in public places.
Despite government’s guidelines, many are letting their guard down. The violations of Covid-19 guidelines are noticed everywhere. As a result, the Covid-19 positivity rate is on rise in the district, he said.
Even as experts keep warning on third wave of Covid-19, people are not adhering to the guidelines. People continue to violate guidelines by not wearing masks. The district administration has decided to take stricter measures, he said.
The district administration will conduct Covid-19 tests on those found loitering without wearing masks in public places. Officials were deputed to track down those moving around without wearing masks in public places and taking them to the nearest Covid testing centres. The taluk medical officers will furnish details on such individuals daily, he warned.
Criminal cases will be booked against those who oppose testing under NDMA Act, the DC added.
