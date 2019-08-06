Udupi district gets 150 mm rain in one day

Heavy rain lashed Udupi district on Tuesday. In the last 24 hours, the district witnessed an average of 150.4 mm rain.

The incessant rain that pounded the district has created a flood-like situation in the low-lying areas.

Gusty winds uprooted several trees. Electricity poles all over Kaup and interior Karkala and Udupi taluks were damaged.

The heavy downpour completely damaged the national highway 169A and authorities were compelled to re-direct traffic to safer roads. The stretch extending from Seethandi area to Hebri was flooded.

The stormwater drains were blocked by muck raised by the gusty winds. In Baindoor, the area including Yedthare, Shiroor, Nada, Taggarse, Maravanthe, Badakere, Salbuda were submerged.

The farmland of Balamane Machi Devadiga at Hosabagilu in Uppunda was completely flooded resulting in a loss worth lakhs of rupees.

In Shiroor the radial (tyre) shop belonging to Sanish got submerged in water. The house of Venkappa Mestha in Hadavinakone in Shiroor was damaged after a tree fell on it. The Nirgadde junction was marooned. The farmland of Kadke Masthi Nagaiah Gonda was submerged.

Around 67 properties including houses and cattle sheds are reported to be damaged in the district. A house of one Lalitha Sedhti in Heergana in Karkala was damaged completely.

The house of Anand Kulal in Perdur in Udupi was completely damaged owing to the heavy rain and gusty winds. The house belonging to Vasanti Poojarthy in Perdur was damaged. In Kundapur, the house belonging to Susheela Shedthi was damaged.

A cattle shed of Helen D’Souza was damaged in Kalthur village in Kaup. In Nadsalu, the house of one Ramappa was partially damaged.