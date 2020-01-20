Udupi district on high alert

Udupi district is on high alert following the bomb detected at Mangalore International Airport.

Sources in Udupi railway police said that security had been strengthened in all the railway stations, including Padubudri, Senapur, Barkur, Kundapur and Indrali, in the district.

The police in mufti and uniform are on constant beats in the railway stations. Besides, dog squads and bomb detection squads have been deputed in the railways stations, they said.

Metal detector is used for screening passengers, while random inspection is done all over the stations in the district, the sources added.

The district police have also visited places like Kollur (Mookambika Temple) and Sri Krishna Mutt in Udupi. Police security has been provided at tourist places in the district.

The coastal security police in nine boats are on high vigilance across the coast.