Udupi gets WISK

Udupi,
  Apr 19 2020
  • updated: Apr 19 2020, 20:06 ist

Udupi district has managed to mobilise installation of WISK (Walk-In Sample collection Kiosk) at all sample collection units in the district with the help of donors.

These WISKs are supposed to give extra protection to the lab technicians and minimise the need for PPE.

Udupi
WISK
Walk In Sample collection Kiosk
extra protection
