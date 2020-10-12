'Udupi is a role model in implementing govt schemes'

Outgoing Zilla Panchayat CEO Preeti Gehlot said that the district is a role model in the effective implementation of government schemes in the state.

Speaking at the farewell function organized by the Panchayat Development Association, the officer said that the execution of any scheme requires the support of the employees in the department.

Gratefully, the staff in the district administration are all committed to the work and carry out their responsibilities diligently, she added.

Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha said that the work pressure is usually observed in the administration. However, swift and prompt working techniques should be imbibed for the effortless functioning of the administration.

New Zilla Panchayat CEO Naveen Bhat said following the footsteps of his predecessors, he will work hard with the cooperation of his subordinates, to ensure the district achieves several milestones in the process of implementing government schemes.