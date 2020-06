Paryaya Admar Mutt pontiff Eshapriya Tirtha Swami said that Udupi Krishna Mutt will not be open for devotees on June 8. Devotees will have to wait for another 20 to 30 days for the darshan of Lord Krishna.

He said if doors are opened, then devotees from different parts will arrive.

"We want to ensure the health of our staff and devotees. Krishna Mutt has a tradition of pujas conducted by the seers of Ashta Mutt. If anyone is infected then it will affect the puja rituals," he said.