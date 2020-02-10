Udupi lacks full-fledged vegetable market

Though Udupi district came into existence two decades ago, Udupi town does not have a full-fledged vegetable market. The vegetable market is situated on land near the KSRTC bus stand in Udupi.

Trucks carrying vegetables and other essential commodities arrive from Shivamogga, Davangere, Chitradurga and unload it in front of the KSRTC bus stand, causing traffic congestion.

Buses blocked

As trucks unload vegetables at the entrance of KSRTC bus stand, buses departing from the stand face inconvenience, said motorists.

Further, customers who arrive in bikes and cars to buy vegetables, park the vehicles on the road. As a result, half of the road is encroached for parking of vehicles.

The vegetable market is also congested and can accommodate only 25 sellers. However, more than 50 traders are engaged in selling vegetables in the market. Without proper space, a few have encroached the road.

Mess during rain

The market turns messy during the rainy season. The authorities should at least concrete the market yard, to ensure that rainwater does not enter inside the market, said vegetable vendor Shankarappa.

There are no electrical connections to the stalls. There are no drinking water facilities and toilets. The market lacks basic facilities, said farmer Rajanna.

Shelved plans

Vendor Ganesh said there was a proposal to construct full-fledged stalls during the widening of the main road in Udupi. As elected representatives failed to come to a consensus, the project is still lying in cold storage. The road too was not widened.

Another vendor Hanumanthappa said “Authorities should give priority to parking space, drinking water and toilet facilities while constructing a new market. There is a need to construct a storehouse for the farmers to stock vegetables.”

Ashok, a customer said, “There is no parking space, we are forced to park our vehicles on the road.”

CMC Commissioner Anand C Kallolikar said “CMC, in the past, had decided to construct a full-fledged market. Owing to various reasons, it could not be taken up. There are plans to construct a full-fledged market in PPP mode. A final decision will be taken after discussing with it with the deputy commissioner who is also the administrator of the CMC. It would be better if a modern market with parking facilities is made available.”