Udupi: No mass prayers in churches till June 30

Churches in Udupi keeping the health and safety of the faithful in mind, have decided not to conduct prayers and masses up to June 30, Udupi United Christian Forum For Human Rights said on Wednesday.

A decision was taken in this regard during a meeting held in the house of Udupi Diocese Bishop and attended by representatives of Church of South India, United Basel Mission Churches, Full Gospel Pastors Association and others.

The Christian leaders said a decision will be taken after looking at the Covid situation after June 30. The churches will be open for individuals to visit. The churches should take all precautionary measures.

The state government had allowed the opening of places of worship from June 8.

Udupi Diocese Bishop Dr Jerald Lobo said, “There was a sudden surge in Covid-19 cases in Udupi. Thus, it was decided not to conduct mass and prayers.”