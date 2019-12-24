Udupi police write to Facebook seeking details

In an effort to expedite the process to release Harish Bangera, who was arrested in Saudi Arabia for his 'hate' comment, Udupi district police have written to Facebook to verify the IP number of the fake Facebook account created in the name of Harish through which 'objectionable' comments were posted.

Meanwhile, it was learnt that Harish did not have any criminal background in Kundapur in Udupi district.

Harish Bangera, a 32-year-old youth from Beejady village in Kundapur taluk, is a trained AC mechanic. He left for Saudi Arabia in March 2014, after securing employment with the Gulf Carton Factory, Dammam.

Sources in Udupi district police told DH on Tuesday that they were expecting details from Facebook authorities on the Facebook account created in the name of Harish soon.

Human Rights Protection Foundation President Dr Ravindranath Shanbhag is coordinating with the district police and Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia to ensure the release of Harish.

Dr Shanbhag said that he would talk to the officials in the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia once the Facebook clarifies that Facebook created second time in the name of Harish was a fake one.

On Tuesday, staff from the District Information and Public Relations (DIPR) department met the family members of Harish and instilled confidence in them.

Captain Manivannan, who holds additional charge as secretary of information and public relations department, had contacted Sumana, wife of Harish, over the phone and elaborated on the steps taken by the government to release her husband.

Sumana had appealed to Capt Manivannan for facilitating a telephonic conversation with her husband, who has remained incommunicado after the arrest.