Udupi records 13 fresh COVID-19 positive cases

As many as 13 patients tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Udupi district to 1,063.

As many as 182 swab samples are awaiting results. A total of 959 people had recovered and discharged from the hospitals. There are presently 102 active cases with two deaths. Udupi Deputy Commissioner G Jagadheesh said if home quarantine is strictly followed, the spread of virus to the community can be contained.

The wife and daughter of a 54-year-old man who had died of Coronavirus in Thekkatte, Kundapur on Thursday, tested positive to COVID-19 on Saturday. After returning from Mumbai to Thekkatte, the family were screened at the district receiving center (DRC) on Thursday. As there were no symptoms of COVID-19, all four members of the family were advised home quarantine.

However, within a few hours the husband's health deteriorated and breathed his last. After the husband's samples had tested positive for COVID-19, the wife and their 24-year-old daughter, who were tested positive for COVID-19, were shifted to the designated COVID-19 hospital on Saturday. The fourth person who had accompanied them from Mumbai to Thekkatte had tested negative for COVID-19, sources added.