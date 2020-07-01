Udupi records 3rd Covid fatality

The district recorded the third case of Covid death on Tuesday.

Udupi Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha said that the 48-year-old man of Kalthodu in Byndoor taluk had arrived from Mumbai. He was addicted to alcohol and had liver problems.

On Sunday, he breathed his last due to multiple health complications. His swab sample tested positive for Covid-19 after his death. Both his wife and daughter had tested positive for Covid-19, he added.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in the district was 1,206 as of Tuesday. Of the nine cases reported on Tuesday, three had a travel history to Mumbai, one to Hyderabad and two are primary contacts of those who had already tested positive. Two others are drivers of buses plying between Bengaluru and Kundapur. Another is a cloth shop owner in Kundapur. His son had travelled to Bengaluru recently and his swab samples had been collected.

Of the nine positive cases was an SSLC student from Kundapur. The student who had written her examinations on Monday had symptoms of Covid-19. The officials are yet to trace the contact of the student as none of her family members had been infected with the virus, District Health Officer Sudhirchandra Sooda said.

The student has been shifted to Covid hospital for treatment and will be allowed to write her remaining exams during the supplement exam scheduled in July. This is the second SSLC student infected with the Covid-19 in Udupi district.

The results of 374 samples were awaited and 1,067 patients had been discharged so far. As many as 136 covid patients are being treated.