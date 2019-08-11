Udupi-Shivamogga KSRTC bus service suspended

KSRTC bus services between Udupi and Shivamogga have been temporarily suspended due to heavy rainfall in Shivamogga district, on Sunday.

At least 10 buses operate daily to Shivamogga from Udupi depot via Agumbe. Owing to the collapse of the bridge at Theerthahalli, buses can not ply, KSRTC officials said. Owing to rain, roads in Theerthahalli in Shivamogga have been damaged. There are plans to ply buses via Hosanagara-Ayanooru route. The bus from Udupi to Hyderabad too did not operate on Sunday.

A large number of patients from Davangere, Chitradurga and Shivamogga visit KMC Manipal for treatment daily.

With Shivamogga-Theerthahalli-Agumbe road affected due to rain, patients faced inconvenience.

Many are using Ayanooru-Hosanagara road to reach Manipal from Shivamogga. While private buses started their service to Shivamogga from Udupi from Sunday noon.