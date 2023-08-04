Udupi washroom video case: Victim appears before court

The victim girl of the controversial Udupi college washroom video case appeared before the Udupi district court on Thursday to record her statement, police sources said.

The incident occurred on July 18, when three Muslim girls allegedly video-graphed the girl when the victim had gone to the washroom. The incident sparked a state-wide controversy, with the opposition BJP holding protests demanding a thorough investigation into the issue.

In a detailed deposition before the court, the victim girl recounted the events relating to the incident, sources said, adding the court carefully recorded her statement.

The girl had earlier expressed her reluctance to file a formal complaint against the three accused. Police, however, registered a suo moto case in the incident and the investigation is going on.

All the three accused girls have already secured anticipatory bail from the court to avoid detention during the investigation.