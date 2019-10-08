Udupi woman given triple talaq, husband arrested

Udupi women police have arrested a man for divorcing his wife through triple talaq under the new triple talaq law following a complaint from his wife.

The arrested is Shakeel Ahmmed. His wife is Shabana, a resident of Indrali. This is the second triple talaq case registered in the district. The arrested was remanded in judicial custody till October 19.

Ahmmed was married to Shabana, at A J M hall of Permude Mosque, 19 years ago and they have 3 children. He was reportedly harassing his wife mentally and physically and she was living separately since March 2019.

On September 16, while Shabana was walking on the road, he waylaid her and pronounced talaq thrice to divorce her. Later, he had also issued a death threat to her, Shabana claimed.