Udupi's COVID-19 tally rises to 11

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the district increased to 11 with a 27-year-old pregnant woman from Mumbai testing positive for COVID-19.

Udupi Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha told mediapersons that the infected woman was under quarantine. The woman, who is in her seventh month of pregnancy, had reached Udupi on May 12. The husband, who accompanied his wife, was shifted to isolation ward.

The swabs will be collected from 25 people, who had travelled with her in the bus, DC said. The reports from around 542 samples were pending. Fifteen patients were admitted at isolation ward on Monday.

Jagadeesha said people from different state and country should compulsorily undergo institutional quarantine.

If they violate, a case will be registered against them under Section 188 of IPC.

Around 6,000 people had come from other states and countries. All these people are under institutional quarantine.

The people in quarantine contacting other people or wandering freely will be an offence under Epidemic Disease Regulation Act, he warned.