UGD project gains momentum in Kushalnagar

The much-awaited and ambitious UGD project has been restarted finally, after four years of stagnation, in Kushalnagar.

The project, estimated at a cost of Rs 53.44 crore, was stopped due to non-availability of land.

Now, the bottleneck to the work has been cleared and measures have been taken for the construction of wet-well and septic tank at a cost of Rs 18.44 crore, the authorities said.

The Jalamandali took up the comprehensive UGD work in Kushalnagar town four years ago, considering the fast-growing population of the town.

A blueprint was prepared for a sewage treatment plant of 45 lakh litres capacity, in Mullusoge Gram Panchayat limits.

But, the work could not be carried out as the government land measuring 1.9 acres, bearing survey number 5/1-A was encroached upon by a private individual for agricultural activities.

After the elected representatives and officials failed to clear the encroachments, Madikeri MLA M P Appachu Ranjan, the deputy commissioner and other revenue officials earmarked an alternative land, in close proximity to the previous land, so that works on the STP could be started.

Completed works

The Jalamandali has already laid a 71-km-long pipeline, along with constructing 2,637 manholes.

Two wet-wells have also been built near the market and near the KSRTC bus stand. A septic tank has been constructed at Shailaja extension.

Pending works

An 8.5-km-long pipeline and manholes are to be constructed on the national highway and the state highway.

The pipeline will provide a connection to the STP. Pumping machinery should be installed in two wet-wells and 11 KW power feeder should be drawn for a distance of 5.5 km.

Roads constructed at Rs 5 crore grants under the chief minister’s special package, in the Town Panchayat limits, were damaged owing to the UGD works.

The excessive rain worsened the condition of the roads. The condition of the roads on the NH and the state highway is expected to deteriorate as works on construction of manholes and laying of pipeline, is to be taken up.

On the other hand, the new UGD pipeline and manholes have also been damaged during heavy rain.

The pits dug on the road for laying the pipeline have not been closed properly. This has been causing inconvenience for the movement of vehicles. The residents have urged the authorities to carry out the repair works immediately.

UGD board, Kushalnagar, assistant engineer Anand said that the UGD works within the town are nearing completion. The pending works on wet-well zone 2, 3 and septic tank zone 4 will be completed within the next 15 months.

Kushalnagar Town Panchayat President B Jayavardhan said that the UGD project of the town is one of the ambitious projects. The officials have been directed to carry out the pending works within the stipulated time and without causing inconvenience to people.