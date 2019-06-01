ULBs in DK: BJP wins 2, Cong 1

The BJP’s emphatic Lok Sabha victory appears to have had an impact on ULB (urban local body) polls in Dakshina Kannada district. Out of the three ULBs— Moodbidri TMC and Sullia Town Panchayat were won by the BJP.

Congress won Mulki Town Panchayat with a simple majority.

Out of the 23 wards in Moodbidri, BJP won 12 seats and the Congress won 11 seats. There were 77 candidates in fray. In the previous poll, it was Congress which was heading the TMC with 15 members. While the BJP had only four members, JD(S)—3 and CPM—1. At the hustings, candidates fielded by JD(S) and CPM had lost miserably.

Interestingly, in Ward number 19, Sujatha Kotian of BJP won with a margin of 10 votes against Harinakshi Kotian of Congress. Sujatha secured 313 votes.

In ward number 20, Suresh Kotian (Congress) won with a margin of eight votes against Dinesh Poojary of BJP. Kotian secured 248 votes. The BJP, for the first time, wrested control over Moodbidri, which was with Congress for nearly four decades.

In Mulki TP, the Congress won nine out of 18 wards. BJP won eight and JD(S) won 1 seat. There were 43 candidates in fray. The Mulki TP has 17 wards in the previous term. It was the BJP which was in power in Mulki during the previous term with 11 seats. Congress had six out of 17 seats.

BJP continued to retain its hold on Sullia Town Panchayat by winning 14 seats. The Congress won four seats while independents won two seats. Sullia Town Panchayat had 20 wards and 53 candidates were in fray.

In the previous poll, it was BJP which dominated with 12 members and Congress— five members and SDPI—1. There were only 18 wards in the previous term. In the ward number 1, BJP’s Shashikala won with a margin of seven votes against Jayanthi Bhaskar. Shashikala had secured 321 votes.

Speaking after the victory in Moodbidri TMC, Mulki-Moodbidri MLA Umanath Kotian said that all efforts would be made to get funds under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) for UGD works in Moodbidri.

He said; “As promised in the manifesto, BJP will focus on laying the UGD in Moodbidri. By taking all the members to confidence, an attempt will be made to get grants from the state government as well.”

“With the victory of the BJP, the unilateral rule of the Congress in the TMC has ended,” he added.