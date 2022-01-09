Ullal CMC commissioner teaches man lesson in cleanliness

Ullal CMC commissioner teaches lesson in cleanliness

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jan 09 2022, 22:32 ist
  • updated: Jan 09 2022, 23:19 ist

Ullal CMC Commissioner Rayappa taught a lesson in cleanliness to a man who tried to dump garbage filled in a sack in the river at Nethravathi bridge in Adamkudru.

When Rayappa was travelling to Mangaluru from Ullal, he saw a man parking his car beside the bridge and attempting to dump the waste into River Nethravathi.

The commissioner stopped him from doing so and created awareness on cleanliness. Later, the man sought an apology and took back the garbage.

Ullal CMC Commissioner Rayappa
teaches lesson
garbage dumping
River Nethravathi

