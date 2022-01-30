Ullal taluk office to function within month: Khader

The new Ullal taluk office will start functioning from the old PHC building in Natekal within a month, Mangalore MLA U T Khader said on Saturday.

The taluk office will start functioning temporarily in Natekal. The renovation work on the old PHC building will begin from Monday and the new taluk office will start functioning from March, he added.

The residents of Meramajalu, Kodmannu, Pudu and Tumbe villages come under Ullal taluk. To minimise inconveniences, they will continue to be under Bantwal taluk. After the work on the Sajipa-Tumbe bridge is completed, these villages will come under Ullal taluk, said the MLA.

With the opening of the taluk office, development works will pick up the pace. To solve the issue of acute shortage of doctors in the Ullal Government Hospital, the government had given approval on having an MOU with Yenepoya Medical College (YMC). The hospital will provide all secondary services free of cost to Ullal hospital. In addition, a 12-bed dialysis centre will also be maintained by YMC, he added.

Demands probe into felling of trees

The MLA also demanded a probe into the felling of hundreds of trees inside the reserve forest in Belthangady taluk by the forest department's vigilance squad.

The official who had seized the felled logs was reportedly transferred, he said.

Khader said he will write to the government as more than 500 trees were felled inside the reserve forest.

He urged the Centre to name Mangaluru Central Railway Station after Narayana Guru.

"I had raised the issue in the Assembly in the past," he recollected.

Khader said C M Ibrahim will remain in Congress and will not join JD(S).

The MLA also alleged that KSRTC had hiked the bus fare without informing the public.