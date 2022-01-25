Cash, gold worth Rs 1.88 crore seized in Mangaluru

Unaccounted cash, gold worth Rs 1.88 crore seized in Mangaluru

Mahendra Singh Rao was detained by the RPF during a preventive check ahead of Republic Day

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jan 25 2022, 14:13 ist
  • updated: Jan 25 2022, 14:13 ist
The cash and gold seized from a passenger by the Railway Protection Force in Mangaluru. Credit: RPF Photo

A 33-year-old man from Udaipur in Rajasthan was detained by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel attached to Mangaluru Junction Railway Station for carrying unaccounted cash and gold worth Rs 1.88 crore.

According to the police, Mahendra Singh Rao was detained by the RPF during a preventive check ahead of Republic Day while he was travelling on the Mumbai LTT-Ernakulam Duronto Express.

The man was handed over to Government Railway Police (GRP), Mangaluru Central, along with Rs 1.48 crore cash and 800 grams of gold worth Rs 40 lakh. Later, the police arrested him after booking cases under the provisions of Code of Criminal Procedure and Karnataka Police Act. 

The RPF personnel, while examining the bag of the passenger, found cash wrapped in old newspapers. According to the RPF, the passenger had informed them that he was given the cash and the gold by a person in Mumbai known to his employer Praveen Singh, who owns Shubh Gold in Kozhikode. The seized currency notes were in denominations of Rs 2000 and Rs 500. 

The operation was conducted under the supervision of RPF Inspector Manoj by personnel K P Sanjeev Kumar, K Chithraraj, K Shajith and Satheesh Balaji. 

Watch the latest DH videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Mangaluru
India News
Karnataka
Railway Protection Force

Related videos

What's Brewing

Fans react to Lucknow's IPL franchise name reveal

Fans react to Lucknow's IPL franchise name reveal

Elizabeth to mark 70 years as queen, amid controversies

Elizabeth to mark 70 years as queen, amid controversies

DH Toon | Netaji statue needs a 'miniature Nehru'

DH Toon | Netaji statue needs a 'miniature Nehru'

The misplaced concern on duties

The misplaced concern on duties

When social media is a full-time job

When social media is a full-time job

What should your resume contain?

What should your resume contain?

NASA's Webb telescope reaches final destination

NASA's Webb telescope reaches final destination

Pics: Celebs who have welcomed children via surrogacy

Pics: Celebs who have welcomed children via surrogacy

 