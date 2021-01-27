Understand essence of religion: Kirikodli Mutt pontiff

Kirikodli Mutt pontiff Sadashiva Swami opined that one can lead a contented life by understanding the essence of the religion and living accordingly.

He was speaking during the Souharda Sammelana organised by SKSSF district committee organised at Kodlipet hand post, on Tuesday.

The pontiff further said, “All people should deeply study the teachings of their respective religions. Knowledge alone can build a healthy society.”

Inaugurating the programme, SKSSF district committee deputy Khazi Shaikhuna Abdulla Faizi said that India is the country which has upheld a secular and republic Constitution.

People took part in the freedom movement, irrespective of caste and creed, he said.

A human chain was formed by the participants on the occasion.

Vigneshwara Vidya Samsthe, Shanivarasanthe, teacher K P Jayakumar and Karnataka Rakshana Vedike secretary D R Vedakumar delivered a talk on the occasion.

Presiding over the programme, SKSSF district unit president Tamliq Darimi said that the human chain and Souharda Sammelana will be formed in various districts.

Leaders Khatib Harris Bakhavi, Ibrahim Batisha Shamshi, Zahir Nizami and others were present. Members of SKSSF, SYS and Jamiyatul Ulama also took part in the programme.