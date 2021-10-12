'Unemployment has grown multifold in the country'

Unemployment has increased multifold in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s term. The 15% rate of unemployment has now reached 29%, said KPCC working president Dhruvanarayana.

He was speaking during the installation ceremony of Youth Congress district president Mithun Gowda, held at Crystal Court in Madikeri, on Tuesday.

He further said, “The BJP-led Central government has not fulfilled any of its promises to the people. A lot of pro-people programmes were organised during the tenure of the UPA, towards job creation, job security and also for food security.”

Lashing out at the BJP leaders for criticising Rahul Gandhi, Dhruvanarayana said that if Rahul Gandhi wished, he could have held high posts in politics.

But, he had no such ambitions, the KPCC working president said and called upon the Congress workers to strive towards the victory of the party in the upcoming elections.

Kodagu was a strong fortress of Congress till 2004. There is a need to bring the party

back to power in the district, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, MP D K Suresh said that the youth and farmers are the assets of the nation. The young generation has made the nation proud on global platforms. The youth should unite from the grassroots level.

“Narendra Modi has only been telling lies. BJP has been doing politics in the name of Hindutva,” he said and asked whether only BJP members and supporters worship River Cauvery.

“Is it only BJP members who have contributed bricks for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya?” he asked.

He also accused the BJP of selling national institutions built by Congress. The BJP is upto changing the ideologies propagated by Mahatma Gandhi and Dr B R Ambedkar.

“The Central government has not formed any programmes for farmers and women. No relief has been provided to the families affected by Covid-19. The people need to question the MPs and MLAs from BJP,” he said.

KPCC Legal Cell president A S Ponnanna said that the Youth Congress should form pro-people movements.

He also alleged that the Central government has been using agencies such as the CBI and ED to harass Congress leaders.

“The GDP has fallen and the financial condition of the country is in the abyss. Corruption has grown to the maximum extent. As per a survey, republican values are losing importance in India. Everyone needs to be very cautious,” said Ponnanna.

KPCC spokesperson H S Chandramouli said that the MLAs from the BJP have been setting an example for bad administration. Both the MLAs need to be thrown out of power.

MLA Yathindra Siddaramaiah said that there was communal harmony in the nation during the UPA’s tenure. The country had witnessed progress.

The current NDA government has been sowing the seeds of communal hatred. Moral policing has increased in the country, which is concerning, he added.

District Congress Committee working president Dharmaja Uttappa and leader Raksha Ramaiah were present, among others.