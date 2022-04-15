Unidentified pedestrian succumbs to injuries

Unidentified pedestrian succumbs to injuries

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 15 2022, 21:13 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2022, 22:21 ist

An unidentified pedestrian succumbed to injuries at Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru.

According to the police, the pedestrian suffered injuries when a tempo rammed him at Kodekkal. Though he was rushed to a hospital, he succumbed to injuries on Thursday late evening.

Police said the man is around 40-years-old and is 5.6 feet tall. He has a black mark near his chest. He is of wheatish complexion.

If people have any details about him, they can contact Mangaluru Traffic South Police station or 0824-2220850.

