Unidentified vehicle passes illegally through Makutta road

An unidentified vehicle, has illegally passed through the Makutta road, by crossing the piles of mud dumped on the road to prevent the non-essential movement of the vehicles between Kodagu and Kerala, on Wednesday night.

Tahsildar Nandish conducted a spot inspection. The tyre tracks of the vehicle were found on mud. Later, officials closed the road by dumping more mud.

The official stated that appropriate action will be initiated against the wrongdoers by inspecting the CCTV footage at the check post.