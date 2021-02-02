Union Budget 2021 evokes mixed reactions in Dakshina Kannada

The Union Budget 2021-21 has evoked mixed responses from people from different walks of life.

Prof G V Joshi, former member of Karnataka State Planning Board and retired professor of Economics at Mangalore University, described the Budget as disappointing as the fiscal deficit in the country is pegged at 9.5% of the GDP for the present financial year.

“The Budget has failed to speak on inflation. The optimism created by Union Finance Minister prior to the Budget has failed to translate it into reality,” he said.

At a time when the unemployment rate is high in the country, the Budget has not created any optimism in the minds of the unemployed. There is no mention of a second green revolution, he said and lauded one -nation one-ration card move by the government.

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) Mangaluru Chapter Chairman S S Nayak said the hike in Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) in the insurance sector is a good step to make the sector robust.

Insurance cover

“This will help in bringing more people across the country under the insurance cover. Disinvestment of two public sector undertaking banks will bring more efficiency and professional management in the banking sector,” he said.

Nayak said the Budget had announced good measures to encourage the digital mode of payment. Policy to scrap commercial and private vehicles, which are 15 and 20 years old respectively, is welcoming.

This step will give a boost to the automobile sector and will also encourage the use of electric vehicles. This in turn will decrease dependency on imported fuel and make us self-sufficient in terms of energy consumption. If implemented well, it will be a good example for Atmanirbhar Bharat, Nayak said.

He felt that more allocation was needed for the MSME sector and lamented that there was no visible contribution for the coastal region in the Budget.

Lauding the Budget, DK MP and BJP State President Nalin Kumar Kateel said it complements in taking the country on the path of development for the next 10 years.

Minister for Fisheries and Port S Angara tweeted that in the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic and slowdown in the economy, the Budget will boost the economy. “It is a comprehensive budget,” he declared.

DYFI State President Muneer Katipalla said, “The Budget has not introduced any new taxes, but has announced an increase in FDI in the public sector, including railways and insurance. The Budget has failed to mention the generation of employment and it is in favour of corporates. The common citizens have to face tougher days ahead.”

CPI district secretary V Kukyan said the Budget was not people-friendly. No measures were announced to check the price rise. The Budget has neglected common citizens, he said.