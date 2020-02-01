Union budget disappoints coffee growers

Coffee growers who were expecting some relief in the Union budget are disappointed.

Karnataka Growers Federation Vice President D M Vijay said, “The budget has not given anything for the coffee growers. There was no proposal on waiving loan and interest on the loan borrowed by growers. No new schemes have been announced for the coffee sector. The budget has also not given priority to agriculture.”

K Gunashekar, Labour leader from Chikkamagaluru, said, “The budget is restricted to a speech. There was no proposal on the unorganised labour class and generation of employment. Even the farmers have been neglected in the budget. The budget has benefited the corporate sector and not the common man.”

Announcing solar energy for pump sets of farmers is a good move. Priority has been given for digitization and new education policy. Overall it is a good budget, said K S Rajani, a PG student of IDSG College.

Writer Manjunath Belavadi said that it is a special budget. Aiming to boost the affordable housing demand, the finance minister has proposed to extend the date of availing an additional Rs 1.5 lakh tax deduction on home loan interest by one more year till March 2021, which is a good move.

IDSG College economics professor K N Lakshmikanth said that the budget has given priority to the revival of the economy.