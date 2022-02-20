Union minister lays foundation stone for Coke Oven Plant

Union Minister for Steel Ram Chandra Prasad Singh laid the foundation stone for the Coke Oven Plant (1,80,000 tonnes per annum) at the blast furnace unit in KIOCL Limited in Panambur on Sunday.

The project, planned at a total cost of Rs 836.90 crore, also includes the setting up of 2.0 lakh tonnes per anum ductile Iron spun plant.

Addressing a gathering, the Union minister said, “KIOCL has proved that those with perseverance and vision will succeed.”

Highlighting the national steel policy, he said, “We have set a target of producing 300 million tonnes of crude steel in India by the year 2030. KIOCL has an important role to play in achieving this target.”

The minister urged officials to put cent per cent efforts in order to improve their efficiency.

“You are in a competitive world and you cannot be complacent,” he added.

KIOCL Ltd Chairman and Managing Director T Saminathan said the Coke oven project would be completed within 20 months.

He said that with the support of the Steel Ministry, KIOCL Limited will regain its earlier glory.

Union Steel Ministry Joint Secretary T Srinivas, KIOCL Limited Director (Finance) S K Gorai, Director (Production and Projects) K V Bhaskara Reddy, among others, were present.

Ram Chandra Prasad Singh later took a ride on a tug boat inside the New Mangalore Port (NMP) and oversaw the berths and various infrastructural facilities provided by the Port.

The minister was apprised about the port’s infrastructural and technological advancements.

During a meeting with officials from the port, KIOCL and Jindal Steel Works (JSW), he reviewed the handling facilities for iron ore fines, import and export of iron ore pellets of KIOCL.

New Mangalore Port Trust Chairman Dr A V Ramana briefed the minister about the port’s future plans, initiatives taken to enhance its ease of doing business, green port initiatives, future expansion programs, infrastructure projects and other proposals for enhancing the productivity of the port.

The Union Minister appreciated the port developmental works and infrastructure facilities.