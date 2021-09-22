'Universities should be equipped to face future challenges'

“As competency is the hallmark of skill development, institutions of higher learning should develop a proper skill set among students with the help of information and communication technology,” stressed Bengaluru-based REVA University Vice Chancellor Prof V G Talawar.

He was delivering the 42nd foundation day special lecture at a programme organised to celebrate the Foundation Day of Mangalore University and Teachers' Day at Mangala Auditorium in Mangalagangothri on Wednesday.

“It is important for the university to get equipped to face challenges in future and the employability of students is one among them, said Prof V G Talawar.

He said there is a need to improve the academic excellence of the teaching community and focus on infrastructure developments.

For over 41 years, Mangalore University has grown from strength to strength, he said and recollected the contributions of former Vice Chancellors Prof Sheikh Ali, Prof M I Savadatti and Prof K M Kaveriappa.

TCS Limited General Manager (HR) and National Board member - NHRDN F Israel Inbaraj, while inaugurating the programme, said it is important to develop employable skills among students.

The institutions of higher learning should convert their resources into productivity. The students should develop their aptitude and should be able to apply their knowledge, he added.

“Rather than becoming an employee, students should aspire to be an employer,” he added.

Mangalore University Vice Chancellor Prof P S Yedapadithaya, while presiding over the programme said that the university, as a part of National Education Policy 2020, will be upgrading sports facilities on the campus.

Works such as hostels for students belonging to SC/ST communities, 'Pariksha Bhavana' (examination complex), synthetic track and swimming pool are in the pipeline, he said.

Felicitations

The team from MGM College, Udupi, which bagged the championship at the inter-university youth festival held in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, in February 2020, was honoured on the occasion. The team had represented Mangalore University in the national level fest.

Meanwhile, Prof K R Sridhar, UGC-BSR Faculty and former professor of Bio-sciences, Prof Vishalakshi B, Professor of Chemistry and Prof B H Shekhar, Professor of Computer Science, Mangalore University, were felicitated on the occasion.

Mangalore University Registrar Prof Kishore Kumar C K and Registrar (Evaluation) Prof P L Dharma were present, among others.