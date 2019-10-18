University of Madras, MAHE up for title clash in Squash

Defending champions University of Madras and runners-up Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE)-Manipal are set to clash again in the finals of the All-India Inter-University Squash Championship for Women being held at Marena.

The final is scheduled to be held on Friday (8 am). University of Madras sailed to the final without much of a problem with all their players winning without dropping even a single game. Only the first player, Shivani was extended by Savitribai’s Radhika in the third game. The other two, Rathika and Krithika did not have to even produce their best against their opponents.

In the quarter finals, they beat Punjab University, Chandigarh 3-1. MAHE on the other hand reached the final beating Mohan Lal Sukhadia University Udaipur 3-1 in the quarter final and Pandit Ravishankar Shukla University Raipur also 3-1 in the semi-finals. MAHE dropped a match through Muskan who went down to Nidhi in four games.

Ayan and Sukrita made short work of their opponents, but Shuchi was stretched in the third game after winning the first two quite comfortably.