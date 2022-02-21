Unpaid salary: Hospital staff stage protest in Udupi

DHNS
DHNS, Udupi,
  • Feb 21 2022, 22:14 ist
  • updated: Feb 21 2022, 22:58 ist
The staff of Koosamma Shambu Shetty Haji Abdullah Memorial Hospital stage a protest in Udupi.

The staff at Koosamma Shambu Shetty Haji Abdullah Memorial Hospital staged a protest alleging the lackadaisical attitude of the administration which has delayed the payment of salary for three months.

The indefinite protest has affected the in-patient and out-patient services at the hospital.

The salary has been withheld since November. In the past also, the hospital staff had to agitate for not receiving the salary.

The agitators comprised paramedical staff, ambulance staff, nurses, laboratory staff, housekeeping and administrative personnel. Medical superintendent Swarnalatha and gynaecologist Dr Usha also joined the protest.

As many as 320 personnel were employed in the beginning, of which only 153 are working currently. The hospital administration had removed a few as they were involved in the protest in the past and another few left due to the non-payment of the salary.

Hospital administrative manager Prakash said the protest is organised as the payment of the hospital employees is kept pending for three months.

Last week, the MLA had promised to make arrangements for Rs 65 lakh. But, there is no response even after a week. The employees need justice, he said.

He added that 150 families are on the streets.

One of the staff, Neeta Shetty said that they will fight for justice at all costs.

Swarnalatha said only emergency services are made available. 

Pregnant women from Perdur, Kundapura and Heeriyadka who came to take the delivery dates from doctors are suffering due to the protest.

