Unscientific work leaves trees vulnerable in park

The work on the construction of walking track by laying concrete paving slabs is being executed in an unscientific manner at Mahatma Gandhi Park in Ratnagiri Bore, which is now threatening the very existence of trees in the park.

As the work on the laying of slabs is in progress, the workers have left no space and have covered the slabs till the trunk of the trees.

This has prevented the water from percolating down to the roots of the trees.

The walking path is constructed by laying slabs on the bed of gravel stones.

There are several trees along the walking path and every inch of space around the trunk of the trees is covered with the slabs and cement, which has irked tree lovers.

Works on a musical fountain, laying lawn and children’s play area are in progress.

Mahatma Gandhi Park is one of the prominent parks in the city and one gets a view of Chandradrona hill range from the park. Hundreds of people visit the park daily. There is also a toy train in the park for children. Many couples have their pre-wedding shooting clicked in the park.

Vasantha, a visitor, said that there should be one ft of open space around the tree trunk to facilitate absorption of water by the roots.

“If the tree is sealed with slabs and cement till the trunk, then it will dry up. The construction of a walking track in the park is unscientific. The officials concerned should take appropriate steps to save the trees,” she added.

Also, no arrangements have been made for the flow of water on the walking path. The area lacks cleanliness.

Heaps of waste is found dumped along the stretch between Ramanahalli Road and the Mahatma Gandhi Park.

Wildlife Conservation Activist G Veeresh opined that the concrete path was not suitable for walking. “Lawn should have been laid instead. Greenery should be encouraged instead of concretisation,” he said.

Mahatma Gandhi Park Trust Secretary K Mohan said the deputy commissioner has asked the engineer concerned to examine the quality of work and submit a report.

“The contractor will be instructed to leave one-ft space around the trunk of the trees while laying the concrete blocks.”

Chikkamagaluru City Municipal Council Commissioner K Parameshi said the work on the walking path in the park would be reviewed and the officials concerned will be asked to rectify the error.