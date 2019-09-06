Untimely rain adds to misery of farmers in Kodagu

The untimely rain has caused trauma to the people, especially to the farming fraternity in Kodagu.

People had been apprehending an outbreak of a disaster similar to last year’s. The ‘Pubba’ season generally brings lesser rain. But, the situation this time is entirely different, the elders in the district said.

People who have lost their houses during floods are taking shelter at Nelyahudikeri where the only relief centre of the district is located. In the previous year, more than 50 relief centres were opened in the district.

Crop loss

Agriculturists fear huge loss as their crops have been spoiled due to incessant rain.

Coffee and pepper crops are lost in huge quantity in Napoklu, Cherambane, Hoddur and Bethri.

Fruit rot disease has hit both coffee and pepper vines. Growers are worried as plants have also been spoiled along with the crops.

Many people had found a way of survival by running plant nurseries in Kodagu. They mainly sold coffee plants and pepper vines. The business fetched them a good profit. But, this year, nobody is purchasing the plants as there is no hope of plants thriving in heavy rain and therefore, the nursery business is hit. Also, many nurseries have been washed away.

Works have come to standstill at many coffee plantations in Kodagu. Growers feel dejected due to crop loss. This has affected the lives of plantation labourers as well. They have no work at hand.

The number of labourers coming to coffee plantations in Kodagu from Uttara Karnataka districts has come down drastically from the last two years.

Abdul, a plantation worker from Karadigodu said that he was dependent on the plantation works. But there is no work from the last few months. The owners themselves are worried over crop loss.

Thimmaiah, a farmer from Hoddur said that his one-acre paddy field is filled with silt, due to landslide. Paddy saplings transplanted on the field have been destroyed.

Cariappa, an agriculturist from Hodavada said that coffee crop in his four-acre plantation is destroyed.

Rain statistics

Kodagu district has received 48.73 mm rain during the last 24 hours ending on Friday morning at 8.30 am.

The district has received 2,431 mm rain from January till date. The rainfall during the same period last year was 3,782 mm.