Untimely rain affects groundnut crop

The recent untimely rain has affected the groundnut crop cultivated in Kota hobli of Brahmavar in Udupi. Owing to the rain, the groundnut has started rotting in the field.

The groundnut was ready for harvest. However, farmers incurred a loss following untimely rain. The farmers in the region had been cultivating groundnut for the last few years and were supplementing their income. With the hope of income, they had sowed the seeds this year.

The farmers said they had already incurred losses following rain in October and November. As a result, the sowing of the groundnut was delayed. The yield is less this year compared to previous years.

Groundnut was fetching Rs 7,000 per quintal last week. All of a sudden it dropped to Rs 5,500 per quintal. The decline in the price too has inconvenienced the farmers.

Raitha Dhwani Sangha, Kota, president M Jayarama Shetty said, “If this situation continues, farmers may stop cultivating crops. The government should take a firm decision on the loss of crops.”

Farmer Sheelaraja Kanchana said, “We don’t get a good price for groundnut every year. When there is price, the yield is less.”

Farmer Ravindra Kota said, “There is a need for innovation in the harvesting of groundnut.”

Following the damage to crops, agriculture department joint director Kempe Gowda visited the affected farmland at Manoor recently and inspected the crops.

He had directed the farmers to clear the yield from the field.

A report on the crop loss will be submitted to the government, he said.