Untimely rain results in extensive damage to crops

DHNS
DHNS, Virajpet/Napoklu,
  • Jan 09 2021, 23:18 ist
  • updated: Jan 09 2021, 23:39 ist
Waterlogging of paddy fields has affected the harvested paddy at Kadanoor in Virajpet.

Heavy rain that lashed various parts of Kodagu district on Friday night has resulted in extensive damage to crops. 

Paddy farmers who were expecting a bumper crop are now worried over germination of paddy that was left in the fields for drying.

Farmers who had used machines to complete the harvesting process had left the paddy straw in the field itself. The water-logging of the fields has resulted in damage to the straw.

If the rain continues to lash the district, then paddy growers will experience extensive damages in the region, said, farmers. 

The untimely rain has resulted in blossoming of coffee plants even before the completion of the harvest. 

Rain also washed away a road at Palooru near Napoklu, thus causing inconvenience to the movement of people. The culvert on the road has collapsed and has affected the movement of vehicles. 

Palooru resident Baithadka Devaiah has appealed to the Bettageri Gram Panchayat to repair the road at the earliest.

The rain continued to lash Virajpet, Suntikoppa and surrounding areas. 

