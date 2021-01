Various parts of Kodagu district received rainfall on Wednesday afternoon.

Gonikoppa, Balele and Devarapura witnessed heavy showers while there has been moderate rainfall in Madikeri, Talattamane, Katakeri, Galibeedu, Madapura, Bhagamandala and surrounding regions.

Untimely rain during coffee and paddy harvesting season in the district has caused trouble for farmers. The coffee growers are not able to dry the coffee beans.