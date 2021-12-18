Upgraded amenities for pilgrims at Subramanya Road rly station

South Western Railway has commissioned the Yatri Nivas at Subramanya Road Railway station.

The building houses separate blocks for women, men and those with mobility issues. Railway passengers can use the toilets and bathing facilities in Yatri Nivas free of cost before leaving for the temple, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager and Senior PRO of Mysuru Division Dr Manjunath Kanamadi said.

"Subramanya Road Railway station is nearest to pilgrim centre, Dharmasthala," he added.

A dressing room and baby feeding facility was also available at the ladies' waiting room.

Divisional Railway Manager, South Western Railway, Mysuru Division, Rahul Agarwal said that these facilities will go a long way in providing facilities for pilgrims reaching Subramanya by train.