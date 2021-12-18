Upgraded amenities for pilgrims

Upgraded amenities for pilgrims at Subramanya Road rly station

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Dec 18 2021, 22:38 ist
  • updated: Dec 18 2021, 23:15 ist
The Yatri Nivas at Subramanya Road Railway Station.

South Western Railway has commissioned the Yatri Nivas at Subramanya Road Railway station. 

The building houses separate blocks for women, men and those with mobility issues. Railway passengers can use the toilets and bathing facilities in Yatri Nivas free of cost before leaving for the temple, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager and Senior PRO of Mysuru Division Dr Manjunath Kanamadi said. 

"Subramanya Road Railway station is nearest to pilgrim centre, Dharmasthala," he added.

A dressing room and baby feeding facility was also available at the ladies' waiting room.

Divisional Railway Manager, South Western Railway, Mysuru Division, Rahul Agarwal said that these facilities will go a long way in providing facilities for pilgrims reaching Subramanya by train.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Yatri Nivas
South Western Railway
Subramanya Road Railway station
amenities

Related videos

What's Brewing

Omicron concerns, FII outflows to pull rupee lower

Omicron concerns, FII outflows to pull rupee lower

The abandoned health centres of rural Kashmir

The abandoned health centres of rural Kashmir

One-year old migrant crossed Med sea alone: Report

One-year old migrant crossed Med sea alone: Report

A postage stamp for Serbian poster boy Novak Djokovic

A postage stamp for Serbian poster boy Novak Djokovic

 