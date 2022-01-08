Uppinangady police arrest 2 for assault

The Uppinangady police arrested two youth for allegedly assaulting two men in Uppinangady police station jurisdiction in December.
The arrested youth were identified as Sarfuddin (31), a resident of Tannirpanth, and Mohammed Irfan (24), a resident of Kolpe Konalu. The duo had allegedly assaulted Mohandas and Mahesh, according to sources.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
World tops 20 lakh new daily Covid-19 cases
Ancient India is marking its entry into the NFT world
Five movies to watch on Yash's birthday
Why a comet’s head is green, but its tail is not
DH Toon | 'Thank god, there are enough voters in UP'
Curtains continue to come down on cinemas
'It's not okay': Djokovic fiasco enrages Serbs
In Pics | Home quarantine rules across the world
'My name is Kovid and I am not a virus'