Uppinangady police arrest 2 for assault

Uppinangady police arrest 2 for assault

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jan 08 2022, 19:29 ist
  • updated: Jan 08 2022, 22:48 ist

The Uppinangady police arrested two youth for allegedly assaulting two men in Uppinangady police station jurisdiction in December. 

The arrested youth were identified as Sarfuddin (31), a resident of Tannirpanth, and Mohammed Irfan (24), a resident of Kolpe Konalu. The duo had allegedly assaulted Mohandas and Mahesh, according to sources.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Uppinangady police
Arrested
Assault

Related videos

What's Brewing

World tops 20 lakh new daily Covid-19 cases

World tops 20 lakh new daily Covid-19 cases

Ancient India is marking its entry into the NFT world

Ancient India is marking its entry into the NFT world

Five movies to watch on Yash's birthday

Five movies to watch on Yash's birthday

Why a comet’s head is green, but its tail is not

Why a comet’s head is green, but its tail is not

DH Toon | 'Thank god, there are enough voters in UP'

DH Toon | 'Thank god, there are enough voters in UP'

Curtains continue to come down on cinemas

Curtains continue to come down on cinemas

'It's not okay': Djokovic fiasco enrages Serbs

'It's not okay': Djokovic fiasco enrages Serbs

In Pics | Home quarantine rules across the world

In Pics | Home quarantine rules across the world

'My name is Kovid and I am not a virus'

'My name is Kovid and I am not a virus'

 