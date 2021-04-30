Uprooting of electricity poles disrupts power supply

The uprooting of electricity poles and damage to wires following heavy rain in Suntikoppa hobli for the last few days has disrupted the power supply. As a result, the villagers are living in darkness.

Several trees have been uprooted inside coffee estates where the electricity lines pass through and the lines have been damaged.

The disruption in power supply has affected the students in attending online classes.

Four huge trees that uprooted in the Panya-Bettageri-Paplikadu area in Haradoor have damaged the electricity poles. As a result, the villagers have no power supply for the last three days.

An electricity pole near Vrikshodhbhava Ganapathi Temple on Madapura Road has been damaged while the transformer has been burnt in front of Ayyappa Temple. As a result, the residents of Mallur, Sandalwood estate, Kanbail, Haradoor, Balekadu, Haleri, Horoor Mutt have been living in darkness.

Mukesh, a resident in Harbail, said, "Rain brings the woes of disruption in power supply. The CESC should repair the damaged poles at the earliest and restore power supply."

CESC junior engineer Jaideep said, "Several electricity poles have been damaged in Suntikoppa hobli. Our men are working tirelessly. Efforts are on to restore power supply at the earliest in villages."