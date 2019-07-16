Urdu school lacks basic facilities

The roof of a Government Urdu Primary School is in a dilapidated condition at Banakal Church Road.

In spite of having a good student strength, the school lacks classrooms. As a result, the dining hall and office have been converted to classrooms, said SDMC President Mohammed Idris.

"The school was started six decades ago. At present, 160 children are pursuing their studies from LKG to class 7. Owing to lack of classrooms, one classroom is divided between two sections," he said.

He said that in spite of the lack of facilities, the admission of students to the school has not declined due to the quality education imparted in the school. The school lacks even benches and full-fledged toilets.

The wooden beams of the roof of the building have been damaged. The authorities should ensure that basic facilities are provided to the school, he added.