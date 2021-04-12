Uroos in Ullal from October 28

DHNS
DHNS, Ullal,
  • Apr 12 2021, 22:09 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2021, 22:25 ist
The Ullal Dargah.

The committee of Hazrat Sayyid Muhammed Shareeful Madani Dargah, popularly known as Ullal Dargah, is making arrangements for the month-long Uroos.

The Uroos will be organised from October 28 to November 20. The preparations for the Uroos will begin after Ramzan. A month-long Uroos celebration, held once in five years, attracts huge crowds, said Ullal Dargah president Abdul Rasheed. 

The Uroos was scheduled in 2020, but, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, it was postponed.

The preparations for the Uroos are made six months in advance. During the Uroos period, well-known scholars deliver religious discourses in Arabic, Urdu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Devotees from all parts of India, irrespective of caste and creed visit the dargah and pay homage to the saint and fulfil vows. The previous Uroos was held in 2015. The Uroos ends with mass feeding, he added. 

Ullal Dargah
Uroos
Hazrat Sayyid Muhammed Shareeful Madani Dargah
preparations

