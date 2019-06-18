'Use social media to complain to police'

City Police Commissioner Sandeep Patil has made use of the LED display board at junctions to ask the public to use social media to file complaints, provide information or get their grievances redressed.

LED display boards are seen at KPT, Nanthoor and Ambedkar Circle, with real time information. In his tweet, Patil said, "Have put up such public hoardings..trying to encourage people to use social media to give info or redress their grievances..brings in transparency and faster communication.”

Public can post grievances directly to the commissioner at compolmgc@ksp.gov.in, or at twitter account— @compolmlr